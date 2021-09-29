4-Day Weather Forecast For Manor
MANOR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
