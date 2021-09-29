4-Day Weather Forecast For Sauk Centre
SAUK CENTRE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
