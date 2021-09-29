CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Sauk Centre

 9 days ago

SAUK CENTRE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cBZSAST00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

