Lake Alfred, FL

Weather Forecast For Lake Alfred

 9 days ago

LAKE ALFRED, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0cBZS9ez00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

