Brookville, IN

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Brookville

Brookville (IN) Weather Channel
Brookville (IN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(BROOKVILLE, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brookville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brookville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0cBZS7tX00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

