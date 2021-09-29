4-Day Weather Forecast For Many
MANY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 29
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0