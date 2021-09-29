4-Day Weather Forecast For Many

MANY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 29 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.