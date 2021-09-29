Philadelphia Seeing Fewer COVID-19 Cases This Week Compared To Last Week, Acting Health Commissioner Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s acting health commissioner says the city is seeing fewer COVID-19 cases this week compared to last week. However, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said that the mask mandate in the city is likely to remain for some time going forward.

“We’ve seen really fantastic results here in Philadelphia,” Bettigole said. “If you look at the data of the mask mandate and look at what happened at the graph about 10 days later, it’s impressive. It isn’t costing people their jobs. It’s not costing people their livelihood. We are likely to keep that until this pandemic is really well under control.”

Just over 69% of Philadelphians are fully vaccinated.