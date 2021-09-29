CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shalimar, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Shalimar

Shalimar (FL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SHALIMAR, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTu3T_0cBZRVmh00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

