Daily Weather Forecast For Shalimar
SHALIMAR, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0