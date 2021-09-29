CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Temple, GA

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Temple

Temple (GA) Weather Channel
Temple (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(TEMPLE, GA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Temple:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cBZRPUL00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Temple (GA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Temple

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Temple: Thursday, October 7: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Friday, October 8: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and
TEMPLE, GA
Temple (GA) Weather Channel

Thursday sun alert in Temple — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(TEMPLE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Temple. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
TEMPLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple, GA
Temple (GA) Weather Channel

Saturday has sun for Temple — 3 ways to make the most of it

(TEMPLE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Temple. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
TEMPLE, GA
Temple (GA) Weather Channel

Temple (GA) Weather Channel

Temple, GA
222
Followers
596
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy