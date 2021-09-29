CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansdale, IA

Evansdale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

EVANSDALE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0cBZROqq00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

