Evansdale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EVANSDALE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
