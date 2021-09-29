Daily Weather Forecast For Stayton

STAYTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 64 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, September 30 Chance of light rain during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



