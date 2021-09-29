CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broussard, LA

Jump on Broussard’s rainy forecast today

Broussard (LA) Weather Channel
Broussard (LA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(BROUSSARD, LA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Broussard, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Broussard:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cBZRJRD00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Broussard (LA) Weather Channel

Broussard (LA) Weather Channel

Broussard, LA
114
Followers
583
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy