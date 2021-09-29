CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birdsboro, PA

Birdsboro Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

BIRDSBORO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0cBZRFuJ00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

