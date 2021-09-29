CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collins, MS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Collins

Collins (MS) Weather Channel
Collins (MS) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

COLLINS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Areas of fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

