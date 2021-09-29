CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pikeville, TN

Tuesday has sun for Pikeville — 3 ways to make the most of it

Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel
Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(PIKEVILLE, TN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pikeville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0cBZRBNP00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Widespread fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pikeville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pikeville: Thursday, October 7: Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Friday, October 8: Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and
PIKEVILLE, TN
Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Pikeville

(PIKEVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pikeville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
PIKEVILLE, TN
Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel

Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel

Pikeville, TN
211
Followers
595
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy