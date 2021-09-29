CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stoneville, NC

Stoneville Daily Weather Forecast

Stoneville (NC) Weather Channel
Stoneville (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

STONEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cBZR9hC00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Stoneville (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(STONEVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stoneville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
STONEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stoneville, NC
Stoneville (NC) Weather Channel

Stoneville (NC) Weather Channel

Stoneville, NC
120
Followers
600
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy