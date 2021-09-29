3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s cloudy forecast in Whitman

(WHITMAN, MA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Whitman Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Whitman:

Tuesday, September 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 mph



