Cynthiana, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Cynthiana

Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel
Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CYNTHIANA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel

Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel

