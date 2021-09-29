CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Applications to join the Capitol Police surged after the Jan. 6 insurrection, police chief says

By Sophia Ankel
Insider
Insider
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j62CK_0cBZQk6v00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wlAIf_0cBZQk6v00
US Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The US Capitol Police saw a surge in job applications following the January 6 insurrection , the force's new chief, J. Thomas Manger, told the Associated Press in an interview published Wednesday .

Manger, who took over the force in late July, likened the rise to the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, which also saw a surge in applications for firefighter and police officer roles, the AP reported.

Manger said he's been working on rebuilding his force after it was heavily criticized in the wake of the January 6 attack, which resulted in the deaths of five people, including police officers.

Manger also said his force was seeing a historically high number of threats against members of Congress, adding that more than 4,100 threats have already been reported from January to March.

"We have never had the level of threats against members of Congress that we're seeing today," Manger said, according to AP. "Clearly, we've got a bigger job in terms of the protection aspect of our responsibilities, we've got a bigger job than we used to."

Former New York City Fire Department Commissioner Sal Cassano told Harvard Business Review earlier this month he brought in 7,000 new firefighters in the 13 years after the 9/11 attacks.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

The AP Interview: Capitol Police chief sees rising threats

WASHINGTON — The newly installed chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says the force, still struggling six months after an insurrection that left its officers battled, bloodied and bruised, “cannot afford to be complacent.” The risk to lawmakers is higher than ever. And the threat from lone-wolf attackers is only growing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#The Capitol Police#The Associated Press#Ap#Harvard Business Review
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Police Chief Warns of Unprecedented ‘Level of Threats’ Against Lawmakers

The new chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says his department is seeing an unprecedented number of threats against lawmakers. In an interview with the Associated Press out Wednesday, J. Thomas Manger said 4,100 threats against lawmakers were reported just from January to March, meaning there will likely be close to 9,000 such threats by the end of the year. “We have never had the level of threats against members of Congress that we’re seeing today,” said Manger, who took over as chief in July. “Clearly, we’ve got a bigger job in terms of the protection aspect of our responsibilities, we’ve got a bigger job than we used to.” While the department has been at the receiving end of major criticism for perceived failures in its handling of the deadly Jan. 6 riot, the events of that day—during which five people died, including a Capitol police officer—have reportedly led to huge increase in job applications.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Union Leader

Brentwood police chief quits after six months

Brentwood Police Chief Dan Wicks has resigned after just six months on the job. His sudden departure was revealed during Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting. Selectman Ken Christiansen, the board’s chairman, made the announcement at the end of the regular weekly meeting, but he said little about the chief’s decision. “It was...
BRENTWOOD, NH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Two Ohio men sentenced for participation in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two men from central Ohio who plead guilty to taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building have been sentenced. Derek Jancart, of Canal Winchester, was sentenced Wednesday to 45 days in prison and $500 in restitution. According to the criminal complaint, a...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

Indiana man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection case

WASHINGTON (WISH) — An Indiana man has entered a guilty plea after being charged with taking part in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Israel Tutrow of Greenfield entered the plea on Wednesday, pleading guilty to one charge of parading, demonstrating of picketing in a Capitol building. The charge carries...
INDIANA STATE
13News Now

Capitol Police search state buildings after suspicious person report

RICHMOND, Va. — Capitol Police are searching two state office buildings in Virginia's capital after receiving a report of a possible suspicious person. Police said they checked the Madison Building in downtown Richmond on Thursday and found no suspicious activity. Police are also checking the nearby Monroe Building, which houses the Virginia Department of Education.
RICHMOND, VA
KOMO News

Port of Seattle fires police chief after investigation

SEATTLE (AP) — The Port of Seattle has fired its police chief, who had been the subject of a lengthy investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct. The Seattle Times reports Chief Rod Covey's termination was announced via email on Thursday. Covey had been on paid administrative leave since June 2020, when the investigation began.
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Hong Kong police make largest smuggling bust worth $26.9M

Hong Kong authorities on Thursday said they have made their largest bust of a smuggling case, seizing goods including endangered species worth an estimated $26.9 million. The government said the smuggling ring operated using speedboats and that four trucks were also impounded in the raid. It said a 34-year-old man was arrested in the operation that began in June and more details were set to be released. A statement said the customs department and the marine police small boat division descended on the smugglers who were operating in the city's New Territories close to mainland China on Sept. 23. “This is the largest smuggling case among all forms of smuggling by air, sea and land detected by Customs on record in terms of the seizure value,” the government said. The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has a high demand for luxury items along with abundant air and sea links to world markets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Detroit News

U.S. Capitol police arrest Michigan man after reports of suspicious vehicle

A 55-year-old Kimball Township man was arrested Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol following reports of a suspicious vehicle. U.S. Capitol Police said they were investigating a suspicious vehicle about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after a man pulled his Chevy Tahoe in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, where the justices were set to hear arguments in a Michigan case starting at 10 a.m.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Denver

‘Consequences’: Colorado Congressman Jason Crow Warns Of Non-Compliance With Capitol Riot Investigation

(CBS4/AP)– Colorado Congressman Jason Crow is concerned about former President Donald Trump’s request to four aides not to comply with subpoenas in the investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6. The House Select Committee is investigating the attack and preparing for possible pushback. Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images) Crow, a Democrat representing Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, believes the request could lead to consequences. “If they continue to disregard the subpoenas, I’m going to highly encourage the authorities to pursue criminal...
COLORADO STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Fifth Central New York resident arrested for their involvement in Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6

A Syracuse man has been arrested for his involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 thanks to cell phone records and surveillance footage. Richard Bryan Watrous, 59, is being charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.
SYRACUSE, NY
Insider

Insider

145K+
Followers
15K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy