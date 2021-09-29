CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dobson, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Dobson

Dobson (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

DOBSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cBZQaHf00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dobson, NC
