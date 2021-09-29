Weather Forecast For Groveport

GROVEPORT, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 77 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.