CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

On the Front Lines: Nurses lament the battle with COVID

By Steve Rogers
WTVQ
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Relations) — Even in the best of times, the emergency departments at UK HealthCare are busy, hectic places. “We call it ‘organized chaos,’” says Meg Pyper, a longtime charge nurse in the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital Emergency Department. “Emergency departments are always challenging places to work. You’re dealing with patients who are dealing with acute illnesses that they weren’t expecting.”

www.wtvq.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMBC.com

FDA recommends COVID-19 booster shots for front-line workers, elderly

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Food and Drug Administration commissioner singling out health care workers and teachers to be eligible for the Pfizer booster is news a lot of front-line workers have been waiting to hear. While the FDA did not end up recommending booster shots for the general population, front-line...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Fulton
Gainesville.com

North Florida RMC nurse on the front line for COVID-19: 'Don't let your guard down.'

Sarah Lorenzini is no stranger to suffering. As a nurse with over 18 years of experience and current clinical supervisor of the rapid response team at North Florida Regional Medical Center, her shifts are spent handling whatever Code Blue emergencies pop up inside the hospital's walls. From heart attacks to emergency intubation, she and her team handle it all.
FLORIDA STATE
mayfield-messenger.com

Voices from the front lines

UK HealthCare shares voices from the front line of the COVID-19 fight. "I know people think 'It's not a threat to me, and it's not a problem for me,' but just think about the people you love most in this world and how they would feel if you weren't there any longer," emergency room charge nurse Meg Pyper says.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Heart Attacks#Emergency Medicine#Covid#Uk Healthcare#Central
oknursingtimes.com

Learning on the front lines – OSU

Her passion for serving patients who need her most has been elevated amid the coronavirus pandemic. Turner, who is typically a nurse in a neurology intensive care unit (ICU), transitioned to caring solely for coronavirus patients over the last several months. The day-to-day patient care is an opportunity to apply her coursework.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Turnto10.com

Kent Hospital shows appreciation for front line workers

WARWICK, RI (WJAR) — A local hospital is displaying a field of flags in appreciation for front line workers. Each flag has a message of support from the community, thanking doctors, nurses, and all those who continue to give their all throughout the ongoing pandemic. "COVID-19 has brought many trials...
WARWICK, RI
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Health officials fear up to 60,000 flu deaths this winter

NHS leaders and health officials fear there is a realistic possibility 60,000 people could die from flu this winter, as the government renewed calls for people to get vaccinated against the influenza virus as soon as possible.Cases of coronavirus, flu and other respiratory infections are likely to surge in the months ahead, experts say, culminating in increased hospitalisations and rising pressure on health services across England.Deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the lack of flu last year made the threat this winter a “significant public health concern”.A lack of population immunity due to its suppression over the past...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Nursing home staffing falls during pandemic

When Natalie Walters arrived at her father’s nursing home, the parking lot was nearly empty and, inside, the elevator made no stops. On the 13th floor, the lights were off and the TVs silent. The last time she was allowed inside, nine months earlier, aides passed in the hall and a nurse waved from the […]
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy