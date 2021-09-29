On the Front Lines: Nurses lament the battle with COVID
LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Relations) — Even in the best of times, the emergency departments at UK HealthCare are busy, hectic places. “We call it ‘organized chaos,’” says Meg Pyper, a longtime charge nurse in the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital Emergency Department. “Emergency departments are always challenging places to work. You’re dealing with patients who are dealing with acute illnesses that they weren’t expecting.”www.wtvq.com
