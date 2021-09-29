On the Front Lines: Nurses lament the battle with COVID

NHS leaders and health officials fear there is a realistic possibility 60,000 people could die from flu this winter, as the government renewed calls for people to get vaccinated against the influenza virus as soon as possible.Cases of coronavirus, flu and other respiratory infections are likely to surge in the months ahead, experts say, culminating in increased hospitalisations and rising pressure on health services across England.Deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the lack of flu last year made the threat this winter a “significant public health concern”.A lack of population immunity due to its suppression over the past...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 21 HOURS AGO