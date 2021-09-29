CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Mario Movie Star John Leguizamo Isn't Happy With The Casting On The New Film

By Damien McFerran
Nintendo Life
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you might expect, John Leguizamo - who played Luigi in the 1993 live-action Mario movie – has some words to say about this topic, too. Taking to Twitter, Leguizamo hit out at the lack of variety when it came to the main cast while celebrating the "groundbreaking colour-blind casting" of the 1993 version (which he incorrectly says is the 'original', which seems to suggest he thinks this new film is a reboot). He then adds that he's the "only one who knows how to make this movie work" in terms of script.

