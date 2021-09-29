CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, IN

Portland Weather Forecast

Portland (IN) Weather Channel
Portland (IN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

PORTLAND, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cBZO9W900

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland (IN) Weather Channel

Portland (IN) Weather Channel

Portland, IN
212
Followers
596
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy