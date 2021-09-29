Weather Forecast For Ventnor City

VENTNOR CITY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 57 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 56 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.