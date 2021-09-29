Weather Forecast For Ventnor City
VENTNOR CITY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
