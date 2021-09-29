CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenup, KY

Greenup Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Greenup (KY) Weather Channel
Greenup (KY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

GREENUP, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cBZNYI200

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenup, KY
Greenup (KY) Weather Channel

Thursday sun alert in Greenup — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(GREENUP, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Greenup. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
GREENUP, KY
Greenup (KY) Weather Channel

Greenup (KY) Weather Channel

Greenup, KY
242
Followers
597
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy