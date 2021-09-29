CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mercersburg, PA

Mercersburg Daily Weather Forecast

Mercersburg (PA) Weather Channel
Mercersburg (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

MERCERSBURG, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cBZNTsP00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mercersburg (PA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Mercersburg

(MERCERSBURG, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mercersburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
MERCERSBURG, PA
Mercersburg (PA) Weather Channel

Saturday has sun for Mercersburg — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MERCERSBURG, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mercersburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
MERCERSBURG, PA
Mercersburg (PA) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Mercersburg — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MERCERSBURG, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mercersburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
MERCERSBURG, PA
Mercersburg (PA) Weather Channel

Mercersburg (PA) Weather Channel

Mercersburg, PA
81
Followers
593
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy