Mercersburg Daily Weather Forecast

MERCERSBURG, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



