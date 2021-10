STOCKTON (CBS13) – A family filing a lawsuit against the Stockton Police Department wants two officers criminally prosecuted after their loved one died in police custody. “I can’t begin to tell you the absolute devastating loss that I, as a mother, feel every single day,” said Karen Sutherland. Karen wants justice and accountability. She says her son, 29-year-old Shayne Sutherland, was complying with officers as he referred to them as “sir” and begged for them to get off him so he could breathe. On officer body cam video you hear Sutherland respond to an officer saying, “Yes sir, I got it. I understand...

STOCKTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO