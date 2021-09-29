CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taneytown, MD

Taneytown Weather Forecast

Taneytown (MD) Weather Channel
Taneytown (MD) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

TANEYTOWN, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Taneytown (MD) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for Taneytown — 3 ways to make the most of it

(TANEYTOWN, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Taneytown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!
TANEYTOWN, MD
Taneytown, MD
Taneytown (MD) Weather Channel

Taneytown is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(TANEYTOWN, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Taneytown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!
TANEYTOWN, MD
Taneytown (MD) Weather Channel

Taneytown (MD) Weather Channel

Taneytown, MD
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

