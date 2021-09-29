CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado lands two US mine safety grants totaling $190K

By Stephanie Butzer, The Associated Press
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34mY54_0cBZNL3p00

Two Colorado groups have been awarded a total of $190,000 to help promote mine safety across the United States.

The U.S. Labor Department’s Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) announced the funding on Tuesday through its Brookwood-Sago Mine Safety Grants program. Thirteen grants totaling $1 million were awarded.

The program was established in 2006 in honor of 13 miners who died in 2001 in the disaster at the Jim Walter Resources Inc.’s No. 5 Mine in Brookwood, Alabama, and 12 miners who died in 2006 after an explosion at Wolf Run Mining Company’s Sago Mine in Tallmansville, West Virginia.

The grant program provides funding for education and training programs to better identify, avoid, and prevent unsafe working conditions in and around mines, according to the program's website . Those who earn the grants will use the funds to implement education and training programs or to create training on MSHA-identified safety priorities.

“We are seeing an increase in mining fatalities, particularly powered haulage fatalities, and we must reverse this trend. The Mine Safety and Health Administration’s top priority is the safety and well-being of people working in and around mines,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Mine Safety and Health Jeannette J. Galanis. “Mine workers are a critical resource and grants like these help support the mining community’s training and education needs and promote ways to protect miners better.”

Two groups in Colorado were named as grant recipients:

  • The Colorado Department of Natural Resources will develop an innovative video that will focus the need for mitigation for mine emergencies, risk, preparedness and readiness assessments | Grant amount: $95,000
  • Colorado School of Mines in Golden will develop an energy-based hazard recognition-training module | Grant amount: $95,000

Among the other grants awarded were $140,000 to the University of Arizona in Tucson, $130,000 to the Marshall University Research Corp. in Huntington, West Virginia, and $120,000 to the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City.

Other grant recipients are in Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. Click here to see a breakdown of the other grantees.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Colorado Industry
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
Local
Colorado Business
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Mining Community#Msha#Wolf Run Mining Company#Colorado School Of Mines#The University Of Arizona
Denver7 News KMGH

Businesses survive pandemic only to be forced out

When Mark Landman and his wife, Megyn Rodgers, opened the Molecule Effect seven years ago they wanted to create a place for the community to gather. They credit that strong sense of community with helping their business survive the COVID-19 pandemic but now they're facing another unexpected blow.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy