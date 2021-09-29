Daily Weather Forecast For Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
