4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Lupton
FORT LUPTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
