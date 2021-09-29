CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lupton, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Lupton

Fort Lupton (CO) Weather Channel
Fort Lupton (CO) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

FORT LUPTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0cBZNIPe00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

