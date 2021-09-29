4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Lupton

FORT LUPTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 17 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 67 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, September 30 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Chance of Rain Showers High 67 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



