Clarksville, AR

Weather Forecast For Clarksville

Clarksville (AR) Weather Channel
Clarksville (AR) Weather Channel
 9 days ago
 9 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0cBZNHWv00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

