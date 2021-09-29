CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shasta Lake, CA

Shasta Lake Weather Forecast

Shasta Lake (CA) Weather Channel
Shasta Lake (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SHASTA LAKE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cBZNGeC00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shasta Lake (CA) Weather Channel

Shasta Lake (CA) Weather Channel

Shasta Lake, CA
205
Followers
598
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy