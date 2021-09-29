Wyandanch Weather Forecast
WYANDANCH, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
