Wyandanch Weather Forecast

WYANDANCH, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 76 °F, low 56 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



