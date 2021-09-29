CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, FL

Oxford Daily Weather Forecast

Oxford (FL) Weather Channel
Oxford (FL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

OXFORD, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cBZN9YM00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oxford is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(OXFORD, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oxford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
