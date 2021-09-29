CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Government Will Fund Legal Aid for Migrant Children

By Giulia McDonnell Nieto del Rio
Documented
Documented
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bqi1G_0cBZN7mu00

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here .

The Biden administration is poised to provide legal aid to unaccompanied migrant children facing deportation proceedings in 8 U.S. cities: Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Portland. This is part of an effort to enhance legal access in the immigration court system, agency officials told Buzzfeed News. In preparation, the Executive Office for Immigration Review is “updating training for attorneys who want to handle immigration cases.” Immigration experts and studies have long shown that children with legal representation in court have a much greater chance of winning their immigration case. Buzzfeed News

In other federal immigration news…

Biden Proposes Rule to Shield Dreamers

The Biden administration has proposed a rule for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to try and meet the concerns of a federal judge who ruled in July that the program was illegal. The proposed rule looks to put DACA on “firmer ground by going through the federal regulatory process,” the Associated Press reported, and it was published Tuesday in the Federal Register. Now, a 60-day comment period will ensue, making it unlikely the rule will take effect for several months. In July, U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen ruled that DACA was illegal, mostly because in 2012 it “bypassed” procedural requirements when it went into effect, according to Judge Hanen. Associated Press

White House Says Republicans Unconcerned with Fixing Immigration

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Republicans are not interested in fixing the country’s “broken” immigration system, adding that immigration reform is urgently needed. “For all of those Republicans who are standing at the border and giving speeches about how broken the system is, why don’t you join us and be a part of the solution?,” she said. Her comments follow her previous suggestions that Republicans are not putting forward “solutions” to improve the immigration system and are only criticizing it. Yahoo News

The post Government Will Fund Legal Aid for Migrant Children appeared first on Documented .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Pastors tour shelter for migrant children at the border

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas — Thousands of migrant children are being processed in different facilities across the Texas border. Some of the country's most influential pastors were given a tour of one of these properties on Tuesday. “I was stunned by the excellence the service that they had for those...
BALTIMORE, MD
expressnews.com

Commentary: Meeting migrant children with grace, humanity

These days, it seems like everything is kind of broken. Government, schools, health care. With a global pandemic accelerating distrust and division, our collective faith in institutions and experts is nearing all-time lows. So it is encouraging to see firsthand something that does appear to be working well, surprisingly amid one of our more broken systems: immigration. That is why I felt compelled to share observations from my Sept. 8 visit to the Pecos Children’s Center.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Portland, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
Boston 25 News WFXT

Faith groups aid Haitian migrants, denounce mistreatment

Faith-based groups — many of them longtime advocates for a more welcoming immigration policy -- have been scrambling to keep up with fast-paced developments in the Haitian migrant crisis, trying to assist those in need while assailing the harsh Border Patrol tactics employed against them. Before thousands of Haitian migrants...
IMMIGRATION
spectrumlocalnews.com

Morning Briefing: U.S. has enough vaccines for booster, children's shots, Texas-Mexico border partially reopened at site of Haitian migrant camp, Some Haitian migrants receiving aid in Mexico

Good morning, Texas. Here's what you need to know today. Quiet weather to start the week with some sunshine. A wet and active weather pattern will set up for the middle and end parts of the week. Get your 7-day forecast: Austin | San Antonio | Dallas. Around Texas. 1....
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Andrew Hanen
Washington Post

Trump granted hip-hop manager clemency but left him in prison, lawyers claim

The waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency saw a carnival of celebrities and those with personal connections to him jostling for clemency. Trump obliged many of them, granting pardons to rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne and longtime allies Stephen K. Bannon and Roger Stone. And then there was James...
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
The Independent

Biden personally called ER room to ask why friend’s wife couldn’t be admitted to Covid-overwhelmed hospital

President Joe Biden personally called a Pennsylvania hospital on Wednesday to know “what the situation was” when a friend’s wife struggled to be seen by a physician at the facility overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.“Last night … I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward in Pennsylvania because a good friend had called and he had rushed his significant other to the emergency room because this one was having trouble breathing, had a high fever and could not really catch a breath,” Mr Biden said in his address about vaccines in Illinois.“And they got her into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Immigration Reform#Legal Aid#Republicans#Buzzfeed News#The Associated Press#The Federal Register#Daca
Axios

McAuliffe changes tune on Biden

Terry McAuliffe latched onto President Biden late this summer as he sought to boost his campaign for governor of Virginia. Now, with his race tightened, the Democrat admits the president is "unpopular" in the state. Why it matters: The off-year election in Virginia is often viewed as a national bellwether....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Fox News

Biden turns back on reporters, refuses to take questions after remarks on dismal jobs report

President Joe Biden turned his back on reporters and walked away as they shouted questions on Friday following his remarks on a bleak September jobs report. Biden, speaking from the controversial set across the street from the White House, offered his signature "may God protect our troops" closing line before quickly exiting as reporters yelled questions over each other.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Documented

Documented

New York City, NY
370
Followers
551
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Immigration news as it matters to New Yorkers.

 http://documentedny.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy