Government Will Fund Legal Aid for Migrant Children

The Biden administration is poised to provide legal aid to unaccompanied migrant children facing deportation proceedings in 8 U.S. cities: Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Portland. This is part of an effort to enhance legal access in the immigration court system, agency officials told Buzzfeed News. In preparation, the Executive Office for Immigration Review is “updating training for attorneys who want to handle immigration cases.” Immigration experts and studies have long shown that children with legal representation in court have a much greater chance of winning their immigration case. Buzzfeed News

In other federal immigration news…

Biden Proposes Rule to Shield Dreamers

The Biden administration has proposed a rule for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to try and meet the concerns of a federal judge who ruled in July that the program was illegal. The proposed rule looks to put DACA on “firmer ground by going through the federal regulatory process,” the Associated Press reported, and it was published Tuesday in the Federal Register. Now, a 60-day comment period will ensue, making it unlikely the rule will take effect for several months. In July, U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen ruled that DACA was illegal, mostly because in 2012 it “bypassed” procedural requirements when it went into effect, according to Judge Hanen. Associated Press

White House Says Republicans Unconcerned with Fixing Immigration

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Republicans are not interested in fixing the country’s “broken” immigration system, adding that immigration reform is urgently needed. “For all of those Republicans who are standing at the border and giving speeches about how broken the system is, why don’t you join us and be a part of the solution?,” she said. Her comments follow her previous suggestions that Republicans are not putting forward “solutions” to improve the immigration system and are only criticizing it. Yahoo News

