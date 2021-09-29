BPD assistant police chief resigns

From The Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department reports that Assistant Chief Darnell Davenport will step down as Assistant Chief in October 2021 to pursue what is being characterized as “a new opportunity in the private sector.”

Davenport joined the Birmingham Police Department on February 16, 2019 as deputy chief of the patrol bureau. Under Davenport’s command the Birmingham Police Department increased community engagement and saw double digit crime reduction in all part one crime categories except for homicides.

He was promoted to assistant chief on December 5, 2020. During his tenure with the Birmingham Police Department, Davenport was responsible for crime reduction initiatives including COMPSTAT daily crime briefings, reinstating an improved Bicycle Patrol Unit, the development of the Homeless Outreach Partnership for Engagement program, and the Police Emergency Advocacy Team.

He also played an instrumental role in the development of the Real Time Crime Center that is set to become fully operational in October 2021. Davenport has dedicated his life to the field of law enforcement. He began at the age of 12 with the Wilshire Area Deputy Auxiliary Police Program and went on to an exceptional career with the Los Angeles Police Department where he achieved the rank of police captain.