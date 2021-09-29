Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 06:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jefferson, southwestern Newton, Hardin, Orange and southeastern Jasper Counties through 845 AM CDT At 742 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lumberton to near Central Gardens to 8 miles southwest of Sabine Pass. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, Silsbee, West Orange, Kountze, Sour Lake, Nome, Deweyville, Evadale, Central Gardens, Sabine Pass, Thicket and Saratoga. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 832. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH