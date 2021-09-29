A new model shows that US COVID-19 cases are likely to slow heading into the fall and winter

Today, the Oregon Health Authority released its latest COVID-19 forecast which shows a slowing in the decline in daily cases and hospitalizations through mid-October. According to the report, the effective reproduction rate – the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates – was estimated at .91 on Sept. 8, which is higher than last week’s projection. But the model still projects a decline in the estimated growth of new cases and hospitalizations over last week’s modeling scenario.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO