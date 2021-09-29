A new model shows that US COVID-19 cases are likely to slow heading into the fall and winter
- See the pitch deck this startup used to raise $60 million to pay doctors for making better care decisions ;
- This company raised $15 million to make emergency room visits go more smoothly - and we have the pitch deck for this one too.
The US could see a brighter fall and winter as COVID-19 cases and deaths decline, a new model shows
- A new model suggests the US's COVID-19 cases and deaths aren't likely to climb higher between now and March.
- That means the US could expect a much rosier national picture this fall and winter.
- But hospitals might still be strained in states with cold climates or low vaccination rates.
Tech startup Stellar Health wants to reward doctors for providing better care. See the presentation it used to raise $60 million from General Atlantic and the founders of Oak Street Health.
- Stellar Health raised $60 million from General Atlantic and the cofounders of Oak Street Health.
- The startup uses data to make care recommendations to doctors and pays them for taking action.
- The funding round is the latest sign that investors are excited about value-based care.
See the 24-slide presentation the Mint founder used to sell investors and hospitals on his new emergency-room management startup
- The Mint founder Aaron Patzer started Vital, an emergency-room management startup, four years ago.
- On Wednesday, it announced it had raised $15 million in Series A funding.
- Patzer is an engineer and said his experience can help make hospital software easier to use.
More stories we're reading:
- Former FDA chief predicts the Delta variant could be the last major COVID-19 surge in the US and be over by Thanksgiving (Insider)
- Vets are running out of ivermectin for animals thanks to COVID-19 misinformation (The New York Times)
- Half of young kids in the US have high levels of lead in their blood, study finds (Insider)
- How a government shutdown could impact biotech research (Bloomberg Law)
