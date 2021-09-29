CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new model shows that US COVID-19 cases are likely to slow heading into the fall and winter

By Leah Rosenbaum
Business Insider
Business Insider
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GplIc_0cBZMTuc00
Customers toast on the Eataly Flatiron Rooftop in New York City on April 15, 2021.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The US could see a brighter fall and winter as COVID-19 cases and deaths decline, a new model shows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xAkmS_0cBZMTuc00

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Tech startup Stellar Health wants to reward doctors for providing better care. See the presentation it used to raise $60 million from General Atlantic and the founders of Oak Street Health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VbvxS_0cBZMTuc00
Vital Health cofounder and CEO Aaron Patzer.

Vital Health

See the 24-slide presentation the Mint founder used to sell investors and hospitals on his new emergency-room management startup

