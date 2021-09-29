New Patriots Book Sheds Light On Malcolm Butler Super Bowl Benching

Of utmost importance on Sunday is capturing the post-game handshake between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, whom Brady won six Super Bowls with in New England. “I normally would never, ever, reach out to NFL security prior to a normal game,” Sunday Night Football director Drew Esocoff tells The Athletic. “But they’ll be at my 6 p.m. security meeting on Sunday to make sure that we have a Super Bowl-type barricade for my hand-held camera guys. Because once that game ends, and you can have all the rules in place, it’s going to be mayhem. We are doing that to make sure that my handheld guys can get unobstructed views of any handshake or something like that. It’s like what we do at a Super Bowl. Luckily, we also have SkyCam, which is a camera that’s not going to get (jostled) or touched or anything like that.”

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO