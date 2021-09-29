CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Patriots Book Sheds Light On Malcolm Butler Super Bowl Benching

By Zack Cox
NESN
NESN
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An explosive new book on the New England Patriots dynasty will address one of the biggest questions in franchise history:. ESPN reporter Seth Wickersham writes in “It’s Better to Be Feared” that Butler’s demotion came after a heated altercation with then-defensive coordinator Matt Patricia during practice. From ESPN’s preview story...

