Back 4 Blood may not be playable for another couple of weeks, but that’s apparently no reason we shouldn’t have a good launch trailer. The trailer was shown during the Xbox presentation at this year’s Tokyo Game Show. Full of guns, gore and zombies Ridden, the footage gives us a taste of what we can expect from the co-op shooter once it arrives. The trailer opens on four of our heroes in an alley, likely intentionally evoking that infamous first Witch encounter from Left 4 Dead before the pace very rapidly picks up.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO