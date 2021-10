Like so many things at the moment, the Lexus LX debut got pushed back, but it's nearly upon us. Toyota's luxury brand began the teaser campaign for the 2022 Lexus LX 600 today, in preparation for an online debut October 13 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern at the same time the vehicle is unveiled live in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. We can glean a few things from the teaser, the first being the same Lexus design language we recently saw on the 2022 NX transferred to what will be the automaker's flagship SUV. That means an LED light bar connecting two hockey-stick taillamps above a spelled-out "LEXUS" instead of the Lexus logo. The chrome accents of the LX 570 are history, the rear license plate placed in an unadorned trapezoidal recess. The rear bumper is now nearly flush with the tailgate and loses its stanchions at the edges.

