State Roundup: Capital Gazette killer gets 6 life terms; Van Hollen concerned economy will falter if Republicans won’t raise debt ceiling

CAPITAL GAZETTE KILLER GETS SIX LIFE TERMS: Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Michael Wachs brought to a conclusion three-year legal saga of the man who killed five staff members at the Capital Gazette, sentencing him to six terms of life in prison, five without the possibility of parole, plus 345 more years behind bars — all to be served consecutively. Alex Mann and Lilly Price of the Capital Gazette report on the testimony of the survivors, leading up to the sentencing.