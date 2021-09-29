CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Roundup: Capital Gazette killer gets 6 life terms; Van Hollen concerned economy will falter if Republicans won’t raise debt ceiling

 9 days ago
CAPITAL GAZETTE KILLER GETS SIX LIFE TERMS: Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Michael Wachs brought to a conclusion three-year legal saga of the man who killed five staff members at the Capital Gazette, sentencing him to six terms of life in prison, five without the possibility of parole, plus 345 more years behind bars — all to be served consecutively. Alex Mann and Lilly Price of the Capital Gazette report on the testimony of the survivors, leading up to the sentencing.

State Roundup: Elrich says federal vaxx mandate would be helpful; Bloodsworth receives state payout under new exoneration law

ELRICH WOULD BACK NATIONWIDE VAXX MANDATE: Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich Wednesday said a universal COVID-19 vaccine mandate imposed by the federal government would be a very useful tool in the fight against the pandemic. “I would do for everyone else what they have done for federal employees,” Elrich said in response to a question from Bryan Renbaum of MarylandReporter.com at a virtual news conference. “I would not make a distinction.”
Rabies: Animal bites can come at a price

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — In 2016, Nicholas Fletcher said, he was in the process of moving out of his Baltimore home when several bats migrating from his neighbor’s bat-infested house swept in through the chimney and into his basement. As Fletcher was ushering the winged creatures from his home, he was...
Maryland schools eagerly await COVID vaccine OK for kids

WASHINGTON — Maryland schools are gearing up for potential Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds. Mohammed Choudhury, Maryland state superintendent of schools, told Capital News Service in an email that the vaccine is the best defense against the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Roundup: MSEA chief says pandemic has overburdened teachers, sparked more departures

PANDEMIC HAS OVERBURDENED TEACHERS, UNION CHIEF SAYS: Bryan Renbaum of Maryland Reporter writes that the head of the state’s main teachers’ union says that while attracting and retaining good teachers has always been difficult, the coronavirus pandemic has made the situation even more difficult as already overburdened educators are forced to take on even more responsibilities with fewer resources.
State Roundup: Study predicts more traffic, less congestion with 495/270 toll lanes; abortion rights rally

STUDY: MORE TRAFFIC, LESS CONGESTION WITH TOLL LANES: A new study projects heavier traffic in 2045 — but less congestion — under Gov. Larry Hogan’s proposal to add toll lanes to portions of interstates 495 and 270 in Montgomery County, Dan Schere reports for Bethesda Beat. Data supporting those conclusions are included in the 288-page report, which was released on Friday.
Ferguson: McGrath indictment confirms lawmakers’ suspicions

Senate President Bill Ferguson Tuesday responded to news of the indictment of Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff Roy McGrath on state and federal charges saying the charges only serve to confirm what lawmakers had already suspected for almost a year now. “Today’s federal and state indictments of Roy...
MSEA president says the pandemic exacerbated teacher attrition

While attracting and retaining good teachers has always been difficult, the coronavirus pandemic has made the situation even more difficult as already overburdened educators are forced to take on even more responsibilities with fewer resources, according to the head of the state’s main teachers’ union. “Teacher attrition and educator shortages...
State Roundup: Almost a million Marylanders remain unvaxxed; Pandemic aid boosts state surplus to $2.5B

900,000 MARYLANDERS REMAIN UNVAXXED: While Maryland’s COVID-19 vaccination metrics are better than that of most states with about 84% of residents partially vaccinated and about 60% fully vaccinated-significant outreach and education must be a continued priority as about 900,000 Marylanders still are unvaccinated, Deputy Health Secretary Dr. Jinlene Chan told Bryan Renbaum of MarylandReporter.com on Wednesday.
Redistricting groups ponder single vs. multi-member maps

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – One of Maryland’s two redistricting commissions is tasked with proposing a state legislative map using only single-member delegate districts, but the current mixed system still has significant support. Unlike most other states, which elect one representative per district in the state’s lower chamber, Maryland uses a system...
New cybersecurity guidance coming to Maryland localities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A new law that strives to enhance cybersecurity in Maryland for local governments and small organizations will go into effect Friday. The law aims to promote cybersecurity oversight and advisement between the secretary of information technology, the attorney general, and the legislative and judicial branches of government for offices and agencies of state government, according to the bill, SB049.
State Roundup: Elrich touts Montgomery’s high vaxx rate; state faces bill for $1B in pandemic spending, Budget Secty says

ELRICH TOUTS MO CO HIGH VAXX RATE: Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich Wednesday attributed his county’s best in the state COVID-19 vaccination metrics to consistent scientific-based messaging about the dangers posed by the virus, Bryan Renbaum reports for Maryland Reporter. About 75% of Montgomery County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, and about 83% of the county’s residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Robust, unique vaccine outreach bears fruit for state grant

A $3 million vaccine canvassing program Gov. Larry Hogan announced Sept. 8 is benefiting 26 community groups statewide, and in targeted minority or vaccine-hesitant areas, more unique solutions are bearing fruit.Organizations responded to Maryland Department of Health requests for proposals in June. Awards approved for each group dispersed Aug. 1 and vary from $50,000 to $250,000 to support vaccine clinics and education efforts through June 30.
