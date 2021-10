Hopewell Borough has incumbents Samara McAuliffe and Debra Stuhler on the ballot in the upcoming uncontested general election race for two open seats on the Borough Council. The two members of the council are seeking re-election as they each pursue a second term during the general election on Nov. 2. There are no Republican candidates for Borough Council on the ballot for the November general election.

HOPEWELL, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO