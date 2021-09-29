Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. We’re monitoring a deck of clouds moving in from the Gulf with a few light showers possible if it can hold together. So we’ll want to keep the umbrellas handy today as some of us may deal with a bit of rain for the morning commute. We’ll also see a few spotty showers develop for some in the afternoon. Otherwise, there’s a bit of fog developing out the door again for some of the same locations that saw it yesterday.