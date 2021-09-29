Cardinals win 17th straight, clinch Wild Card playoff spot

Members of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate their 17th straight win after a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Cardinals extended their franchise-record winning streak to 17 games with a 6-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. They also clinched the final National League Wild Card playoff berth with the victory.

Veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright allowed seven hits and two runs over six innings to earn his 17th win of the season Tuesday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Right fielder Dylan Carlson, pinch hitter Jose Rondon and third baseman Nolan Arenado each homered for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals (88-69) will face the San Francisco Giants (103-54) or Los Angeles Dodgers (101-56) in the Oct. 6 Wild Card Game.

"It was just [about] understanding that we're a better team than what we were showing [earlier this season] and we could go out there and compete with anybody when we play right," Wainwright told reporters.

"And that's what we did."

Neither team scored for the first three innings Tuesday in St. Louis. Shortstop Luis Urias gave the Brewers a 2-0 edge with a two-run homer off Wainwright in the top of the fourth. The Cardinals tied the score in the bottom of the inning.

Carlson hit an 0-1 fastball from Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff over the right field fence to lead off the half inning. Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader and shortstop Paul DeJong followed with back-to-back singles.

Bader came around to score on a Wainwright sacrifice bunt two at-bats later. Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill plated first baseman Paul Goldschmidt with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. Arenado followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to give the Cardinals a 4-2 edge.

Rondon hit a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth. Arenada swatted another solo shot in the bottom of the seventh.

Goldschmidt and O'Neill each went 2 for 4 with a run scored in the win. Arenado went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Urias and third baseman Jace Peterson recorded two hits apiece for the Brewers. Woodruff allowed seven hits and two runs over four innings.

The Cardinals host the Brewers at 7:45 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Busch Stadium. The Brewers clinched the National League East division with an 8-4 win over the New York Mets on Sunday in Milwaukee.