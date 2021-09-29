CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Lonnie Smith, RIP

Cover picture for the articleLegendary organist Dr. Lonnie Smith has passed away at 79 years old. NPR reports:. Dr. Lonnie Smith, an NEA Jazz Master known for his dynamism and wizardry on the Hammond B3 organ, died Tuesday. He was 79 years old. His death was confirmed on Twitter by Blue Note Records. A...

Related
jambands

Tributes Pour in for Late Organ Virtuoso Dr. Lonnie Smith

Dr. Lonnie Smith passed away from pulmonary fibrosis in his home in Florida on Sept. 28, his label Blue Note Records confirmed. He was 79-years-old. “We’re deeply saddened to announce that Hammond B3 organ legend Dr. Lonnie Smith passed away today…,” Blue Note Records shared on Twitter. “Doc was one of the funkiest & most inventive organists to ever walk the earth & we were proud to bring this remarkable man’s joyous music to fans all over the world.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Stereogum

Legendary Jazz Hammond Organist Dr. Lonnie Smith Dead At 79

Dr. Lonnie Smith, the Hammond B3 organ virtuoso whose work in jazz and funk was hugely influential, has died. According to a statement from Blue Note Records, his label, Smith died of pulmonary fibrosis at his home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida yesterday. Smith was 79. Dr. Lonnie Smith was born...
MUSIC
spectrumlocalnews.com

World renowned jazz musician, Lackawanna native Dr. Lonnie Smith dies

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — ​The music world is mourning one of the world’s greatest jazz organists and a Lackawanna native, Dr. Lonnie Smith. Blue Note Records says Smith died earlier this week from a form of lung disease. He was 79-years-old. Smith got his start playing and singing at local venues...
LACKAWANNA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Benson
Person
Lonnie Smith
Person
Don Was
publicradiotulsa.org

On the next All This Jazz, music from the late Dr. Lonnie Smith, Joni Mitchell, Renee Rosnes, & more

Here's hoping you'll catch the next broadcast of All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 2nd, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa. It'll be three solid hours of can't-miss modern jazz, both recent and classic. We'll offer an encore presentation of a show that first aired back in 2018 -- a mighty fine program featuring cuts by (among others) Pee Wee Russell, Sarah Vaughan, Renee Rosnes, Joni Mitchell, Cecil Taylor, Ron Carter, Conrad Herwig, and Dr. Lonnie Smith, the brilliant "soul jazz" organ whiz who died earlier this week at 79. Join us, fellow jazz buffs! Every Saturday night, be it online, over the air, or via smart speaker, All This Jazz delivers top-shelf jazz recordings across a wide range of styles. And finally, please note that you can always find ATJ's playlist information here, at the bottom of the page...and that we also maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks.
TULSA, OK
jazziz.com

Dr. Lonnie Smith, Mary Halvorson, Gregory Porter & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top. Noteworthy. Dr. Lonnie Smith Dies: Hammond B3 organ legend and NEA Jazz Master Dr. Lonnie Smith...
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Dr. Lonnie Smith and Iggy Pop, “Sunshine Superman”

Hammond B3 organ legend and NEA Jazz Master Dr. Lonnie Smith recently passed away. Earlier this year, he released his final album, Breathe, on Blue Note Records. The full-length is bookended by two collaborative tracks with rock icon Iggy Pop, including a soul-jazz take on Donovan’s 1966 hit song, “Sunshine Superman,” which you can listen to via the player below. Iggy Pop took to social media to salute Smith and called him “nothing but pure soul and the best musician I ever played with.” Order Breathe here.
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Rapper Scarface Gets Kidney from His Son, Warns Fans of Dangers of COVID-19

Rapper Scarface is thanking his son for his sacrificial gift. Scarface, born, Brad Jordan, shared that the had COVID-19 but did not experience mild symptoms. The “Geto Boy’s rapper instead suffered with pneumonia and kidney failure and ended up having to undergo dialysis treatments and would need a new kidney.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Npr#Nea#Blue Note Records#Black American
Ilana Quinn

The Actress Who Became a Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

George Peterson, Professional Bodybuilder, Dead at 37

George Peterson, a bodybuilder whose nickname was "Da Bull," died on Wednesday, according to Muscle and Fitness. He was 37 years old. Peterson was set to take part in a big bodybuilding competition. The cause of death has not been revealed. "It is with great sadness that we report the...
FITNESS
NME

Tina Turner sells back catalogue for a reported £225million

Tina Turner has become the latest artist to sell the rights to her back catalogue – the new deal with BMG is reportedly worth more than $300million (£225m). Over the past year, a host of artists have sold their publishing rights, including the likes of Bob Dylan, whose ownership of over 600 songs spanning a period of almost six decades was sold to Universal Music Group for £225m.
CELEBRITIES
