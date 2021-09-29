Exclusive Interview – Katharine Isabelle on Night of the Animated Dead, Hannibal and the legacy of Ginger Snaps

Tom Jolliffe on the ups and downs and ins and outs of being an indie screenwriter specialising in genre cinema…. As a screenwriter plying my trade in the low budget world of independent genre films, quantifying success can be difficult. I’ve had a number of horror films released across the world in the last few years. They have such titles as Scarecrow’s Revenge, or Tooth Fairy: The Root of Evil. My most recent release is Jack and Jill. Whilst ordinarily the releases tend to hit shelves in physical form, and through PPV streaming avenues (as well as Prime), this latest release has premiered through the V Horror Movies channel on YouTube. A week in (as I write) and it’s hit a million and a half views. It’s impressive to me. Sure, makeup tutorials, cats doing shit, people falling over, people eating pizzas, all hit the million mark in viewing figures, but still, this was a film I wrote. It was one in a line of horror commissions that have come my way in recent times. It all begins when the producer comes to me and asks… “Do you think you could/want to write a horror film based on the Jack and Jill nursery rhyme?” As a lover of B movie horrors with daft concepts, I couldn’t say no.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO