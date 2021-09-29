Listen to our podcast: Don't Call Me Resilient -- Season 2

In our second season, as we live through what feels like the world falling apart, we’re focusing on imagining a better future together. Teemu Paananen/Unsplash

Today we launch Season 2 of Don’t Call Me Resilient , our podcast that takes on systemic racism and the ways it permeates our everyday lives.

In our second season, as we live through what feels like the world falling apart, we’re focusing on imagining a better future together.

We tackle everything from how redefining pollution could show us a new way forward in the climate crisis, to why we need to think harder about the impact of data collection on marginalized communities, to the power of storytelling in helping us survive our current world and building a better one.

Season 2 episodes

EP 7: How stories about alternate worlds can help us imagine a better future: Don’t Call Me Resilient EP 7

Stories are a powerful tool to resist oppressive situations. They give writers from marginalized communities a way to imagine alternate realities, and to critique the one we live in. In this episode, Vinita speaks to two storytellers who offer up wonderous “otherworlds” for Indigenous and Black people. Selwyn Seyfu Hinds is an L.A-based screenwriter who wrote for Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone and is currently writing the screenplay for Esi Edugyan’s Washington Black. Daniel Heath Justice is professor and Canada Research Chair in Indigenous literature and expressive culture at the University of British Columbia.

Don’t Call Me Resilient is a production of The Conversation Canada. This podcast was produced with a grant for Journalism Innovation from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada. The series is produced and hosted by Vinita Srivastava. Our producer is Susana Ferreira. Our associate producer is Ibrahim Daair. Reza Dahya is our sound producer. Our consulting producer is Jennifer Moroz. Lisa Varano is our audience development editor and Scott White is the CEO of The Conversation Canada. Zaki Ibrahim wrote and performed the music we use on the pod. The track is called Something in the Water. For episode 8, Haley Lewis co-produced. For episode 9, Vaishnavi Dandekar was our editorial intern.