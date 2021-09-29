CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Listen to our podcast: Don't Call Me Resilient -- Season 2

By Vinita Srivastava, Podcast Producer + Host | Senior Editor, Culture + Society
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=012pHr_0cBZG5hZ00
In our second season, as we live through what feels like the world falling apart, we’re focusing on imagining a better future together. Teemu Paananen/Unsplash

Today we launch Season 2 of Don’t Call Me Resilient , our podcast that takes on systemic racism and the ways it permeates our everyday lives.

In our second season, as we live through what feels like the world falling apart, we’re focusing on imagining a better future together.

We tackle everything from how redefining pollution could show us a new way forward in the climate crisis, to why we need to think harder about the impact of data collection on marginalized communities, to the power of storytelling in helping us survive our current world and building a better one.

Please listen and follow

You can listen to all of the episodes or follow on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts .

We’d love to hear from you , including any ideas for future episodes. Join The Conversation on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram and use #DontCallMeResilient.

Season 2 episodes

EP 7: How stories about alternate worlds can help us imagine a better future: Don’t Call Me Resilient EP 7

Stories are a powerful tool to resist oppressive situations. They give writers from marginalized communities a way to imagine alternate realities, and to critique the one we live in. In this episode, Vinita speaks to two storytellers who offer up wonderous “otherworlds” for Indigenous and Black people. Selwyn Seyfu Hinds is an L.A-based screenwriter who wrote for Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone and is currently writing the screenplay for Esi Edugyan’s Washington Black. Daniel Heath Justice is professor and Canada Research Chair in Indigenous literature and expressive culture at the University of British Columbia.

Catch up and listen to Season 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IpXw0_0cBZG5hZ00
Click here to listen to Don’t Call Me Resilient

Season 1 Trailer: Don’t Call Me Resilient

EP 1: What’s in a word? How to confront 150 years of racial stereotypes

EP 2: How to deal with the pain of racism – and become a better advocate

EP 3: How to spark change within our unequal education system

EP 4: How we treat migrant workers who put food on our tables

EP 5: Black health matters

EP 6: Indigenous land defenders

Credits

Don’t Call Me Resilient is a production of The Conversation Canada. This podcast was produced with a grant for Journalism Innovation from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada. The series is produced and hosted by Vinita Srivastava. Our producer is Susana Ferreira. Our associate producer is Ibrahim Daair. Reza Dahya is our sound producer. Our consulting producer is Jennifer Moroz. Lisa Varano is our audience development editor and Scott White is the CEO of The Conversation Canada. Zaki Ibrahim wrote and performed the music we use on the pod. The track is called Something in the Water. For episode 8, Haley Lewis co-produced. For episode 9, Vaishnavi Dandekar was our editorial intern.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

How stories about alternate worlds can help us imagine a better future: Don’t Call Me Resilient EP 7 transcript

Episode 7: How stories about alternate worlds can help us imagine a better future. Episode Description: Stories are a powerful tool to resist oppressive situations. They give writers from marginalized communities a way to imagine alternate realities, and to critique the one we live in. In this episode, Vinita speaks to two storytellers who offer up wonderous “otherworlds” for Indigenous and Black people. Selwyn Seyfu Hinds is an L.A-based screenwriter who wrote for Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone and is currently writing the screenplay for Esi Edugyan’s Washington Black. Daniel Heath Justice is professor and Canada Research Chair in Indigenous...
COMICS
Anchorage Daily News

Podcast: Don’t run to the beach if there’s a tsunami

“With All Due Respect” is a podcast featuring Andrew Halcro with strong opinions about Alaska politics, life and entertainment. It can be heard here and wherever you listen to podcasts, with new episodes every Monday and Thursday. Episode 35 (23:01):. While Alaska’s COVID cases lead the nation and Gov. Mike...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Vice

What effect do true crime podcasts really have on our mental health?

“The thing about true crime is that you can go to the depths of depravity, to the very extremes of human behaviour, and thankfully, we are privileged enough to be able to close the book, or turn off the podcast,” muses true crime podcast host Suruthi Bala. “We can experience and walk away. There are definitely positives of addressing things that are wrong with our society in a way that no one can dismiss.”
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Peele
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Google Podcasts#Indigenous#Washington Black#Canada Research Chair
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Dave Chappelle's DaBaby Joke From "The Closer"

On Tuesday, Netflix released Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The one-hour and 12-minute stand-up takes place in Detroit and serves as Chappelle's final offering in his extremely lucrative Netflix deal, and like many of his recent specials, The Closer has been met with a wild mix of utmost praise and extreme criticism.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Katie Couric Texted Serial Creep Matt Lauer Post-Firing to Say ‘I Am Crushed. I Love You’

In her new memoir, veteran TV anchor Katie Couric said she had conflicted emotions after her Today show co-host Matt Lauer was ousted over bombshell allegations that he preyed upon and sexually harassed young women. According to the Daily Mail, she wrote that despite the “awful things” Lauer had done, her “heart sank” at his firing. She sent supportive text messages when he was fired in 2017, writing that it felt “heartless” to abandon someone she spent so many years sitting beside. “I am crushed. I love you and care about you deeply. I am here. Please let me know if you want to talk. There will be better days ahead,” she wrote. Lauer sent a kissy-face emoji in response. However, Couric admits that she had “heard whispers” from around the studio about Lauer. Still, she insists that he was a “decent” man.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
townandcountrymag.com

'Today' Show Star Hoda Kotb Drops Major Career News and Fans Can't Stop Celebrating

As if Hoda Kotb isn’t busy enough already, the Today show star recently unveiled a “secret project” she’s been working on — and it's super exciting. On Tuesday, the 57-year-old mother of two announced that she’s officially launching a new podcast called Making Space with Hoda Kotb. Standing at the Today Plaza in New York City, Hoda shared the thrilling news with fellow NBC stars Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Carson Daly and Craig Melvin.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

White TV news anchors suspended for wearing Afro wigs on-air

To celebrate temperatures dipping into the 70s after a sweltering weekslong heatwave, Arkansas’ KATV anchor Chris May and meteorologist Barry Brandt wore Afro wigs — and viewer reception was chilly. The Little Rock-based station quickly suspended the two white news anchors, and canned their boss, after the broadcasters wore the...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Why Did Natalie Morales Leave the 'Today' Show?

It’s always pretty surprising when someone who’s been part of one network for many years decides that they’re ready to part ways. That’s the case with Natalie Morales, who has decided to leave the Today show on NBC after spending 22 years with the network. Some of Natalie’s other noteworthy hosting jobs in the past include Access Hollywood, Access Live, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.
TV & VIDEOS
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy