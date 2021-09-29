Molecular burdocks: peptides guide self-assembly on the micrometre scale
Newswise — Sometimes even small forces can make comparatively big things happen: In a study in "Angewandte Chemie", scientists from the Faculty of Chemistry at the University of Vienna showed how short peptides can trigger the self-assembly of comparatively large nanoparticles into new structures on the micrometre scale. The peptides attached to the particles’ surface set the tone by sticking the particles together like burdocks into specific shapes. The approach could be a basis for the design of novel materials with a broad range of applications, e.g. porous structures as drug-carriers.www.newswise.com
Comments / 0