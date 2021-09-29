Molecular burdocks: peptides guide self-assembly on the micrometre scale

Controlled self-assembly of colloidal particles into predetermined organization facilitates the bottom-up manufacture of artificial materials with designated hierarchies and synergistically integrated functionalities. However, it remains a major challenge to assemble individual nanoparticles with minimal building instructions in a programmable fashion due to the lack of directional interactions. Here, we develop a general paradigm for controlled co-assembly of soft block copolymer micelles and simple unvarnished hard nanoparticles through variable noncovalent interactions, including hydrogen bonding and coordination interactions. Upon association, the hairy micelle corona binds with the hard nanoparticles with a specific valence depending exactly on their relative size and feeding ratio. This permits the integration of block copolymer micelles with a diverse array of hard nanoparticles with tunable chemistry into multidimensional colloidal molecules and polymers. Secondary co-assembly of the resulting colloidal molecules further leads to the formation of more complex hierarchical colloidal superstructures. Notably, such colloidal assembly is processible on surface either through initiating the alternating co-assembly from a micelle immobilized on a substrate or directly grafting a colloidal oligomer onto the micellar anchor.

